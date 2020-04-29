BREAKING: U.S. GDP fell by 4.8 percent in first quarter of 2020, steepest decline since Great Recession

Colorado man wins two $1M lottery prizes with same numbers in one day

When lottery staff asked the double winner, Joe B., about what he will do with the money, he said, "The boss has plans for it."
"Joe B" from Pueblo, Colo., claims the two $1 million Powerball prizes he won on March 25.
"Joe B" from Pueblo, Colo., claims the two $1 million Powerball prizes he won on March 25.Colorado Lottery

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Ben Kesslen

A Colorado man won two $1 million lottery prizes with the same numbers in one day.

Identified by the Colorado Lottery as Joe B., the Pueblo resident bought a few tickets in the morning on March 25, and a few more at night, the agency said in a press release.

Two of his plays, with numbers Joe B. often uses, ended up winners, and he claimed his two Powerball jackpot prizes on Friday.

He was able to pick up his prize money at a drive-thru claims office that Colorado's lottery now uses for winning tickets worth $10,000 or more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

When Joe B. was asked about what he will do with the money, he said, "The boss has plans for it," according to the Colorado Lottery.

Image: Ben KesslenBen Kesslen

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 