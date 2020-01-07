Colorado mom, inspired by QAnon conspiracy, sought to kidnap her own child, police say

A Colorado mother has been accused of plotting to kidnap her child, who had been removed from her custody, in a raid with the help of far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists.
Cynthia Abcug, 50, was charged last month with conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, according to the Parker Police Department in Douglas County.
According to an arrest affidavit, Abcug's daughter, who was still in her custody, told police and child services caseworkers in September that her mother had "gotten into some conspiracy theories and she was 'spiraling down it'" since her sibling was removed from the home. She also said her mother had stopped attending therapy two months earlier.
Abcug's daughter said her mother had become abusive and was planning a "raid" with the intention of getting her other child back, the affidavit said.
The girl also said that her mother had procured a gun, and an armed man who was “definitely part of this group QAnon" was sleeping on their couch for "self-defense" and planned to carry out the kidnapping raid with her mother. The girl said she thought the man, Ryan, was either a former military or a former police officer, and her mother told her he was a "sniper." She said they never left the house without Ryan.
But the only time Abcug left the house was to go to QAnon meetings or to practice shooting at the gun range, her daughter told police.
She said she did not think her mother knew where her sibling was housed, but that the mother said people involved with QAnon knew.
The girl said she did not know when her mother planned to carry out the kidnapping, but she was concerned people were going to be injured during the raid because her mother said "they took [her sibling] wrongfully" and those people are “evil Satan worshippers” and “pedophiles.”
"She could not understand why her mother did not see how this was a bad thing," the arrest affidavit said.
"Initially [Abcug] only discussed the QAnon group, however more recently Abcug has escalated into talking more about 'the raid' plan," the affidavit said.
Abcug's daughter told a caseworker that her mother was doing interviews with "the libertarian media ... to raise money for her cause," the affidavit said.
Police did not reveal the ages of the children.
QAnon is a far-right, internet-born conspiracy theory detailing President Donald Trump's efforts to uncover a pedophilia ring run by Democratic politicians and Hollywood celebrities. There is no evidence for these claims.
When Abcug's daughter was removed from the home, police noticed bracelets that read “QAnon qmap.pub” and “@StormIsUponUs.”
Abcug, who was previously suspected of medical child abuse and factitious disorder imposed on another, or Munchausen syndrome by proxy, missed a custody hearing Sept. 30, and canceled an interview with police Oct. 1, police said. Then, she disappeared.
She was located and arrested in Montana on Dec. 30, 2019, according to NBC affiliate KUSA. She has since posted bond, and is no longer in custody.