Colorado officer involved in photos near site of Elijah McClain's death offers resignation

An Aurora, Colorado, police officer who is involved in the investigation into inappropriate photos taken near the site of Elijah McClain's death has offered his resignation.

The police department announced on Twitter Thursday that officer Jaron Jones "tendered his resignation." Jones had been with the department since October 2016.

"Jones was one of the employees involved and depicted in the photograph investigation related to #ElijahMcClain. We will continue to update w/developments as we proceed," the tweet read.

Jones and "multiple" officers from the Aurora Police Department were placed on paid leave after the allegations were reported to internal affairs last week.

Elijah McClain. Courtesy Mari Newman

Aurora police interim chief Vanessa Wilson did not provide details about the pictures and did not say where they were taken.

"I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority," Wilson said in a statement. "This accelerated investigation was completed this evening."

Wilson said that the investigation, which included reports and photographic evidence, "will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion."

McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, was stopped by police last August after someone reported seeing a suspicious person. Officers put him in a chokehold and McClain went into cardiac arrest. He died after he was taken off life support.

The three officers involved in his death were moved to "non-enforcement" duties.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.