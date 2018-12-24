Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Tim Stelloh

Authorities in Colorado said Sunday they were looking for a woman who allegedly burglarized a business in Fort Collins while disguised as Santa’s red-nosed helper.

In a video posted by police in Fort Collins, the woman, who’s wearing a large, furry Rudolph mask, can be seen entering a room, flipping on the lights and stuffing items into a shopping bag.

At one point, she removes the mask and looks at an overhead security camera.

A woman takes off her "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" mask during a Dec. 18 burglary in Fort Collins, Colorado. Fort Collins Police Services

Police offered their own cheeky spin on the reindeer’s classic tune, including this plea for the public's help to identify her:

"Oh how the camera caught her/As she committed burglary/Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal/We need your help with her I.D."

"If you have any info about this incident or know suspect's identity," police said in a Facebook post, "let us know so we can notify St. Nick."