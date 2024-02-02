Colorado police search for 2 kids who have been missing for years after another child's remains were found in concrete

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Police in Colorado are looking for two children who have not been seen for years after the body of another child was found in a concrete-filled container this year, authorities in Pueblo said Wednesday.

The remains of the child, whom Pueblo police did not identify in a statement, were found Jan. 10 in a container full of concrete in a metal storage unit.

Pueblo police said they are looking for any information about Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez, neither of whom has been seen since 2018.

Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez. Pueblo Police Dept.

Jesus, who was 5 when he was last seen, would be around 10, the police department said, and Yesenia was 3 years old when she was last seen and would be about 9.

“Pueblo Police would like to confirm the location and safety of these children,” police said in the statement.

Two people have been questioned in the case, police said, but no arrests have been announced.

The container with the concrete and the remains was found around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 after police responded to a suspicious activity call, police said.