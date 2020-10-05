An elderly couple reported missing Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, according to a police statement.

Lee Vigil, 70, and Stella Vigil, 74, residents of Colorado Springs, were first reported missing Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Missing couple: Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70’s. Last believed to be on a hike from Woodmen Rd along the Santa Fe trail to USAFA. Lee is 5’1”, medium build, short gray/black hair and a mustache. Stella is 4’9”, medium build and short gray hair. If seen, please call 444-7000 pic.twitter.com/daDU48Uhs3 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 3, 2020

Several hours later on early Saturday morning, at roughly the same time that the Colorado Springs Police Department sent a tweet soliciting information on the missing couple from the public, investigators and family volunteers found their vehicle, and later, their bodies, adjacent to the Santa Fe Regional Trail near Fountain Creek, according to the CSPD police blotter.

Jim Sokolik, the officer assigned to the case, did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the couple's death and why no additional suspects are being sought.