Colorado university student arrested after bringing 'large cache' of weapons on campus

A Colorado university student was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he was found to have a “large cache” of loaded weapons and ammunition on campus.

Robert James Killis, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying and/or possessing a weapon on a university campus, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff. Deputies were alerted to Killis after witnesses reported he allegedly made threats towards the university staff and students.

Killis allegedly talked about buying body armor and guns and that he liked to kill people. A special investigations unit began monitoring his on-campus apartment at Colorado State University Pueblo, about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs. Investigators saw an ammunition box on the floorboard and a bullet-proof vest in plain sight inside his 2020 Chevy Silverado, the sheriff’s office said.

The Colorado State University Pueblo campus. Courtesy CSU Pueblo

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, where deputies found fully loaded high-capacity magazines “set up in a tactical manner” along with a loaded shotgun, handgun and semi-automatic rifle. He also was in possession of “assorted tactical equipment.”

A search of his home also revealed a second handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado state law limits magazines to no more than 15 rounds per magazine, but doesn’t impose a limit on how much ammunition a person can own. Illegal possession of a weapon on a school campus is a felony offense in Colorado.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor thanked those who came forward with their concerns in a statement Wednesday,

“Out of an overabundance of caution, there will be an added law enforcement presence at the university and our deputies will be available to address any concerns from students and faculty,” Taylor said. “We continue to encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious or threatening that involves an educational setting to report it immediately.”

Killis, who authorities said has military experience, is currently in jail and is scheduled to appear in court next week. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney based on court records.