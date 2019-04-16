Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 1:59 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Colorado woman has been missing for nearly a month, and her worried mother is desperate for answers.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi has not been seen or heard from since March 20, her mother, Margie Amaga, told NBC affiliate KOAA.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, has not been seen or heard from since March 20, according to her mother Margie Amaga. via KOAA

According to Amaga, her daughter's husband of nearly two years said the last time he saw Kallungi, 26, and he believed she was preparing to travel to either the Philippines, Mexico or Chicago to visit friends.

“I am so worried, and I cannot sleep. I cannot concentrate for work,” said Amaga, who lives in Hong Kong.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told the outlet it was aware of Kallungi's disappearance and are investigating it as a missing person case. The department did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

Kallungi moved to the U.S. from the Philippines in 2017, according to her mother. She married Dane Kallungi in July of that year after meeting him online, Amaga said. He could not be reached for comment.

"I just want to find my daughter. I need her," she said.