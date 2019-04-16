Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 1:59 PM GMT / Updated April 16, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Colorado woman has been missing for almost a month, and her worried mother is desperate for answers.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, has not been seen or heard from since March 20, her mother, Margie Amaga, told NBC affiliate KOAA of Colorado Springs.

According to Amaga, her daughter's husband of almost two years said that the last time he saw Kallungi, he believed she was preparing to travel to the Philippines, Mexico or Chicago to visit friends.

"I am so worried and I cannot sleep. I cannot concentrate for work," said Amaga, who lives in Hong Kong.

A Colorado Springs police spokesperson told NBC News that police were aware of Kallungi's disappearance and were investigating it as a missing person case but declined to give any further details.

Kallungi moved to the United States from the Philippines in 2017 and married Dane Kallungi in July of that year after meeting him online, Amaga said. He could not be reached for comment.

"I just want to find my daughter. I need her," the mother said.