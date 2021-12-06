Columbia student attacked in NYC park yelled ‘Help! I have been stabbed!’ before dying

After Columbia University student Davide Giri was stabbed in the abdomen last Thursday, officials say he ran from a New York City park and yelled, "Help! I have been stabbed!" before collapsing and dying shortly thereafter.

The dramatic details of the unprovoked, violent homicide were revealed Sunday in the murder indictment of 25-year-old suspect Vincent Pinkney. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. charged Pinkney with second degree murder, first degree assault, attempted first degree assault and attempted second degree murder.

Davide Giri. Columbia University

The indictment alleges that video surveillance footage from the area of Morningside Park shows the suspect approaching Giri, 30, from behind and making “a stabbing motion.”

NYPD officers arrested Pinkney less than an hour after Giri and a second victim were stabbed minutes apart in northern Manhattan's Morningside Heights neighborhood, home to the main campus of Columbia University.

New York International Football Club, an amateur soccer league, said Giri was returning from one of their practices when he was fatally stabbed.

The team called Davide "the nicest and brightest person on the team" and vowed "we will play and win for you because this is what you wanted."

"You are a Legend, Davide. We Love You," read a message posted to the team's Twitter account.

Columbia University revealed that the second victim, Roberto Malaspina, who was initially reported by police to be a 27-year-old tourist who survived a stabbing, is in fact a new member of the school community — a visiting scholar newly arrived from Italy with plans to study for several months at Columbia University School of the Arts.

The indictment said Malaspina is hospitalized nearby after he "sustained several stab wounds to the back and torso including one that punctured his internal organs."

A third victim alleged that they survived an attempted assault in which Pinkney brandished a knife and lunged repeatedly and "nearly stabbed" them.

Pinkney was arrested in northern Central Park and is next due in court on Dec. 8.

Pinkney's attorney, Jorge Santos, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

In a statement to the school's community, Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger called Giri's passing "unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus" and urged students to seek support from each other and professionals.

Giri's murder occurred almost exactly two years after another Columbia student died in a robbery-homicide in the vicinity of Morningside Park.

Undergraduate student Tessa Majors was stabbed in the park in Dec. 2019 after allegedly fighting her teenaged attackers.

Security footage depicted her final moments as she staggered up a large set of stairs leading from Morningside Park toward the school seeking help.

16-year-old Luchiano Lewis pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges and was sentenced to nine years to life in prison for Majors' slaying in October.