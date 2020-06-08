Comcast pledges $100 million in effort to battle systemic prejudices in America

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Media giant Comcast announced Monday that it is donating $100 million to battle the “complex issue” of systemic racism, sexism and homophobia in America.

Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corp., didn’t specifically cite ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but said that “acts of violence against” the African American community are clearly the result of “structural racism that fuels these injustices.”

“I’ve spoken with many employees — as have our leaders across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky — and we have begun to mobilize as a company,” Roberts said in a statement on Monday.

“While we recognize we don’t have all the answers, we agree it’s time that we start putting our words into real, sustainable action.“

— Comcast (@comcast) June 8, 2020

The company pledged “$75 million in cash and $25 million in media that will be distributed over the next three years” to efforts aimed at ending “injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability,” according to the Comcast statement.

“We know that Comcast alone can’t remedy this complex issue,” according to Roberts. “But you have my commitment that our company will try to play an integral role in driving lasting reform. Together, we hope to help create a more equitable, just and inclusive society.”

Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.