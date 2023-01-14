Comedian Andy Dick accused of public intoxication, failing to register as a sex offender

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was accused Friday of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

Dick, 57, was taken into custody without incident in Lake Elsinore, roughly 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, after a report of an intoxicated person, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail records show he was booked just before 1 a.m. and released roughly two hours later.

Dick did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a lawyer who has previously represented him.

Dick was accused last year of felony sexual battery in Orange County, though he was never charged and authorities said the apparent victim wasn’t cooperative.

An attorney who represented Dick in the case, Daniel Kapelovitz, called the case “totally bogus” and said at the time that his client is often falsely accused.

In a separate case, Dick was accused of groping a ride-share driver in April 2018 in West Hollywood. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury last year and sentenced to 90 days in jail, the Los Angeles Times reported.

As part of the case, Dick was required to register as a sex offender and complete 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, among other terms, according to the Times.

Jail records show he was released on Dec. 23.