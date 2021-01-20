Over the years, first look pictures have become a wedding day tradition, allowing couples to capture their partners' excitement when they first see each other all dressed up for the ceremony.

For one Texas couple, that first look took a different turn when comedian Dave Chappelle photobombed their pictures as they were having their special moment on the patio of The Line Hotel in Austin.

The groom "showed his emotion right away, and when they hugged, people inside of the restaurant cheered loudly," said wedding photographer Anna Szczekutowicz. "I thought this was a reaction to the very sweet moment that Matt and Eleanor were sharing, but seconds later, Dave Chappelle popped out from inside the restaurant!"

Dave Chapelle surprised Eleanor and Matt before their wedding in the outdoor patio area at the Line Hotel in Austin, Texas. Anna Szczekutowicz

Chappelle surprised the couple and then posed for their pictures as a way to add to their special day.

"We thanked him and his friends inside the restaurant. It all happened so fast, but we could not stop talking about it throughout the day," Szczekutowicz said. "We were just at the right place at the right time!"

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many couples felt obligated to postpone their big days, while others chose to scale down to smaller celebration with only their closest friends and families.

"Considering the challenges they faced planning a wedding during the pandemic and downsizing from 150 guests to 12, this moment really lifted everyone’s spirits and made for a memorable day!” Szczekutowicz said.

This isn't Chappelle's first wedding-related photobombing incident. He popped into another couple's pictures in 2018, during an engagement shoot in Yellow Springs, Ohio, close to where he lives.