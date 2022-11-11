IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Comedian Gallagher, famous for smashing watermelons, dies at 76

Leo Gallagher, known professionally as Gallagher, was an American comedian famous for the "Sledge-O-Matic," a signature sketch where he smashed a variety of foods and ended with by pummeling a watermelon.
Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show
The comedian Gallagher performs on "The Tonight Show" on May 27, 1979. Richard Creamer / Getty Images
By Mirna Alsharif and Diana Dasrath

American comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, according to his family.

Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, home, his son-in-law told NBC News. He had been unwell and had multiple heart attacks.

Gallagher Performs At The Rosemont Horizon
Gallagher performs in Rosemont, Ill., on July 10, 1981.Paul Natkin / Getty Images

In 1980, Gallagher's comedy stand-up special "An Uncensored Evening" was the first to ever air on cable television, according to his longtime former manager, Craig Marquardo.

He rose to fame from his signature sketch, "Sledge-O-Matic," where he'd take a large, handmade wooden mallet and smash a variety of foods before ending in the main act — a watermelon.

Gallagher was the No. 1 comedian in America for 15 years, with comedy specials airing on Showtime and MTV. In his career spanning decades, Gallagher hosted 14 Showtime specials and around 3,500 live comedy shows, according to his website.

Toward the end of his career, the comedian starred in Geico commercials and in his first movie, "The Book of Daniel."

Mirna Alsharif

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.