Comedian Kathy Griffin announced Monday she's undergoing surgery for lung cancer, but that doctors "are very optimistic" she can make a full recovery and even avoid chemotherapy.

The "My Life on the D-List" funny woman said half of her left lung will be removed on Monday.

"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" she tweeted. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

Griffin, 60, appeared to make passing reference to her career struggles since 2017 when she posted a gruesome image on Twitter of herself lifting a bloodied head that resembled then-President Donald Trump.

That image cost the comic her long-time gig co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with network anchor Anderson Cooper.

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," she wrote on Monday.

Shortly after making the stunning disclosure, well wishes poured in from Griffin's friends and fans. Actor Mia Farrow tweeted, "A major, scary ordeal but they will remove it and you will be just fine. In the meantime i will keep you in my prayers dear Kathy."

And Griffin, a long-time supporter of LBGTQ rights, received encouraging words from the advocacy group GLADD, which said, "Sending you love and support."