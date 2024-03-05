Comedian Nick Swardson blames edibles, alcohol, altitude for getting booed offstage in Colorado

Comedian Nick Swardson is blaming alcohol and edibles for his flop standup show in Colorado over the weekend that saw him booed and escorted off stage.

Swardson, who is known for his work on several Adam Sandler productions such as “Just Go With It” and for his role in the comedy series “Reno 911!,” performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, on Sunday.

But, his show apparently wasn’t a hit with the fans as he rambled on without getting to impressions and the restless crowd shouted and booed.

On Monday Swardson addressed the show on X, writing, “Just casually woke up on TMZ. Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude. F------ brain diarrhea."

"I’ll make it up to you Beaver Creek!" he added.

Video of the performance posted on social media showed Swardson saying he’ll do an impression of Jason Statham in the 2024 film “Beekeeper” and goes on for several seconds saying “here we go, here we go, alright, here we go” without getting to the actual impression.

The crowd appeared to be restless after over a minute of this, shouting, whistling and booing. At one point the star asked the crowd: “Do you want me to finish this or no?” And people shouted back loudly, “No!”

Another clip showed the lights in the theater turn on and the spotlight on Swardson on the stage turned off, along with his mic. A man then appeared on stage and spoke to Swardson, and he walked off stage with a wave.

A man who identified himself as the director of operations took the stage and apologized for the show.

“We decided to conclude the show early in the best interests of those who bought tickets,” the man said. “We apologize for what you’ve seen tonight. Please email the box office. They’ll be responding to inquiries and processing credits and refunds. We apologize.”

Some people in the crowd appeared to be upset the show was cut off early.

Representatives for Swardson and the Vilar Performing Arts Center did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.