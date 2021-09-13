Comedian and "SNL" alum Jim Breuer cancels shows at venues requiring Covid vaccination

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Jim Breuer said in a Facebook Live over the weekend that he will not be performing at venues that require proof of Covid vaccination for guests.

"Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it," Breuer said in the 22 minute Facebook live.

"Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations ... I am also not doing those shows," said Breuer, 54.

"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," the comedian added.

Breuer said getting vaccinated was "a choice," and he didn't care what his fans might have to say about his decision to cancel his shows.

He said patrons were being "forced" and "bribed" before the could attend shows.

"If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care," Breuer said. "Due to, I have to stick to my morals, I have to sick to what i know is right."

Breuer said in some cases, he doesn't blame venues for enforcing vaccine mandates, but rather governors and ticketing vendors. He said the venues were being held "hostage."

Neither the Wellmont Theater or the Royal Oak Theater responded to requests for comment Monday.

More and more venues and localities are starting to require proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment as Covid cases continue to rise.

Comedian Patton Oswalt recently canceled his upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City because the venues would not comply with his request that attendees either show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Breuer was on "SNL" from 1995 to 1998, playing recurring characters such as Goat Boy and doing celebrity impersonations that included Joe Pesci, and starred alongside Dave Chappelle in the 1998 film "Half Baked."