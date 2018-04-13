Comey, in new book, paints Trump as a liar divorced from reality

Comey hews closely to the accounts he has given of his clashes with the president in congressional testimony and other public accounts, more painting a picture of what his life was like during the stressful first few months of the Trump administration than building a courtroom case.

Few earth-shattering details emerge, but numerous detailed observations fill in some of the blanks of his version of events in the federal investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state and the so-called Steele dossier, the 35-page opposition-research document alleging that Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

And in case you were wondering, the president's hands are not, in fact, "unusually small," Comey writes.

Perhaps most striking is Comey's description of Trump and his advisers as being utterly unconcerned with whether Russia meddled in the election during his first meeting with the president-elect in January 2017 at Trump Tower in New York.

Rather, he writes, "the Trump team" — White House Chief of Staff-designate Reince Priebus, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, with Trump joining in — "debated how to position these findings for maximum political advantage."

"I had been in many intelligence briefings with the two previous presidents and had never seen Presidents Bush or Obama discuss communications and political strategy in front of intelligence community leaders," Comey writes.

In that respect, Comey writes, Trump and his team were like the New York Mafia organizations he had hunted down as a federal prosecutor earlier in his career.

"I sat there thinking, Holy crap, they are trying to make each of us an 'arnica nostra' — friend of ours. To draw us in," he writes. "As crazy as it sounds, I suddenly had the feeling that, in the blink of an eye, the president-elect was trying to make us all part of the same family and that Team Trump had made it a 'thing of ours.'"

(In Italian, "cosa nostra," a common name for the Mafia, literally translates as "our thing.")