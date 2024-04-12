Commercial vehicle crashes into Texas DPS office, multiple people seriously injured

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Multiple people were seriously injured Friday after a commercial vehicle ran into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, officials said.

A suspect has been arrested, Texas DPS said on X.

Aerial video from NBC News affiliate KPRC of Houston the scene shows a large semi-truck in the parking lot of the office, aimed at the building and partially backed out into the street.

The helicopter video shows that the entrance of the building appears to be severely damaged.

The public was asked to stay away from the area, Texas DPS on X.

Further details were not immediately available.

Brenham is located about 73 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.