Katherine Massey, a Buffalo native, spent her life fighting for her community and rebuilding the area surrounding Cherry Street, where she and members of her family lived. A mural was added to the neighborhood and front yards are now decorated with giant trees because of her. In her spare time, she would go around and pick up trash and donate supplies to the local schools.

After retiring about five years ago from Blue Cross Blue Shield, she became the Cherry Street block club president, a title she took seriously.

"She did a lot, never stopped. She had a task a day," her niece, Dawn Massey, 30, said. "She was so prevalent in the community. She was so adamant about her community, where her family resides."

Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant told The Buffalo News that Katherine Massey was a “powerful, powerful voice.”

Katherine often wrote articles for local newspapers, including the Buffalo Challenger, her family said. Last year, she penned a letter to The Buffalo News pushing for more federal regulations of firearms. She wrote the letter following the April 24, 2021 death of Erie County Legislator April Baskin's cousin.

It "is another gut-wrenching account of the escalating gun violence in Buffalo and many major U.S. cities," she wrote at the time.

Katherine, 72, was one of 10 people killed Saturday when a white 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in a racist rampage targeting Black people. Three others were wounded.