For about 20 minutes over the weekend, porn played on an interstate Billboard outside Detroit.
Authorities on Monday released surveillance video of two suspects who they say broke into building below the sign and uploaded the video.
Police in the suburb of Auburn Hills said in a statement that the unidentified pair, who appeared to be young white men, were captured by video shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday breaking into a building at the base of an electronic billboard on Interstate 75.
The building, which is surrounded by a six-foot fence and is unstaffed, houses the computer that controls the sign, a police official told NBC affiliate WDIV.
The suspects wore glasses and had hoodies pulled tight around their faces. They can be seen for a few seconds in the video before one of them moves the camera.
Drivers began calling 911 a few minutes after the alleged break-in, reporting that pornography was playing on the billboard, police said.
"It was very bizarre," one passerby, Chuck McMahon, recalled to WDIV. "I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something."
He added: "I was like, 'Huh, oh, wow — that's porn.'"
The imagery played for 15 to 20 minutes, until its operator shut it down remotely, police said.
Police said the owner of the billboard, Triple Communications — a subsidiary of the company that owns the Pontiac Silverdome stadium — was cooperating with investigators.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suspects face charges of promoting pornography and burglary, police said.