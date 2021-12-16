Growing number of companies suspend vaccine mandates, including hospitals and Amtrak

A growing number of health care systems and other companies, including Amtrak and General Electric, are temporarily suspending mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The move follows court rulings in recent weeks that paused such requirements from the Biden administration for health care workers and federal contractors. Still, the decision about whether to require vaccinations remained up to individual employers.

The mandate suspensions come at a precarious time: Many employers face labor shortages, while Covid cases are surging and the highly mutated omicron variant is spreading.

Sufficient staffing has been hard to maintain in hospitals, which were already contending with a dearth of nurses and other workers prior to the pandemic. Burnout has further exacerbated shortages.

That likely factored into some health care systems’ choices to reverse vaccine mandates, according to David Barron, a Houston-based employment attorney.

“Most employers do not have the luxury of losing 5 percent, or 10 percent, or whatever percent of their workforce doesn’t want to get vaccinated,” Barron, who works with the Cozen O’Connor law firm, said. “In this environment, it’s very tough, especially in jobs like health care or other industries where it’s a very tight labor market.”

Cleveland Clinic, which has 19 hospitals, was among the health care systems that announced earlier this month that it would pause its vaccine policy. About 85 percent of Cleveland Clinic employees have been vaccinated, a spokesperson told NBC News, and periodic testing has been implemented for those who have not. Cleveland Clinic said in a statement that it continued to “strongly encourage” all employees to receive the vaccine.

HCA Healthcare Inc., which has 183 hospitals in 20 states, made the same decision, though it also urged vaccination among employees, calling it a “critical step.”

Amtrak announced Tuesday that it is temporarily suspending its employee mandate following a nationwide injunction last week against a requirement for federal contractors. General Electric did the same last week.

The reversal enables Amtrak to run normally next month, instead of cutting service as it had projected, the rail service said.

According to Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn, just 500 active employees have not been vaccinated.

“Today, 95.7% of our employees are either fully vaccinated or have an accommodation,” he wrote in an employee memo. “When we include employees who have reported getting at least one vaccine dose, this number climbs to 97.3%.”

Those with accommodations or who are unvaccinated will be offered testing while the mandate is not in effect, he added.

‘To pull back on what we know is safe and effective is absurd’

Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor of medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, criticized corporations for relaxing their vaccine mandates — especially as Covid cases rise across the country.

“To pull back on what we know is safe and effective is absurd,” she said.

Omicron adds more unknowns into the pandemic equation, but even if there weren’t a new variant, this time of year should make mandates more necessary, Khan added.

“The variant is not as much of a concern than it being more the shift in weather,” she said. “As we head into colder times, that means more people that are gathering indoors, and most winters we anticipate there will be a surge. How big that surge is, is completely dependent on how many people are vaccinated and/or boosted.”

Meanwhile, many other companies eligible for a reprieve from a vaccine mandate as a result of court proceedings have chosen to keep the rule nonetheless.

Among them: Southwest Airlines, which told NBC News that it is monitoring the lawsuits that have been filed but still requires employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, the company’s original deadline. Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies is also keeping its policy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"What we might end up with is a patchwork — red state, blue state — where some states, some cities have mandates, and then others don’t."

Going forward, Barron said, federal vaccine mandates might continue to be blocked in court, but state or local mandates, such as New York City’s, could see success.

“What we might end up with is a patchwork — red state, blue state — where some states, some cities have mandates, and then others don’t — which is going to be a nightmare for large, multistate companies,” he said.