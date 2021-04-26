It may feel like America entered a new wave of gun violence in 2021, but a review of shootings with multiple victims shows that their frequency has been unusually high for more than a year.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that the number of multiple-victim shootings first spiked in April 2020 and has stayed high since. The most recent wave of shootings around the country, including the April 15 attack in Indianapolis where eight people were killed at a FedEx facility, is just the latest symptom of that trend.

The deadly pattern has continued this year. There have been 160 shootings between Jan. 1 and April 26 in which four or more people were injured or killed, compared to just over 90 during the same period in 2020. And this year’s total is nearly double the average for the same time period for every year since 2014.

There is no federal definition of a mass shooting. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research group based in Washington, defines it as a shooting incident in which four or more people are injured or killed, excluding the shooter.

But experts say the focus on high-profile mass shootings, in which a shooter opens fire in a crowded public space, has obscured the rise in lower-profile incidents of gun violence, such as interpersonal disputes or domestic violence incidents.

“If we're talking about mass shootings, those tend to be left out because they're seen as private events,” said Ari Davis, senior policy analyst at the nonprofit Coalition to Stop Gun Violence in Washington. “Some of these high-lethality events are inherently random, but if you include some of the events in private spaces, the role of domestic violence in mass shootings is large.”

The rise in shootings corresponds with an increase in gun sales, which jumped at the outset of the pandemic as stay-at-home orders unleashed a wave of unemployment across the country. FBI background checks, which are conducted when a person attempts to buy a firearm from most dealers, can serve a proxy for gun sales. In the 13 months since March 2020, the agency has seen 3 million background checks in a month 11 times, after having just one such month between 1998 and February 2020.