Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero

Even old-school printed newspapers aren't immune from the pitfalls of technology.

Saturday's print run of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune was affected by a computer virus, with many customers stepping into a chilly sunny morning only to find empty doorsteps. The Times said in a statement that Sunday's newspaper might also be impacted.

According to the company, malware is suspected.

"We have been actively working with all of the relevant vendors to resolve the systems issues and restore timely service to our customers," the Times said. "However, it’s likely that the issues will affect the process of printing and delivering the Sunday newspapers as well."

Regional editions of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, which are printed at the Los Angeles Times' Olympic printing plant downtown, also were impacted, the company said.

The problem "caused delayed and incomplete printing of the Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and other publications which are printed at our facility," the company said. "As a result, many home-delivery customers experienced delayed deliveries this morning, and some customers may not have received their paper."

Readers of the Los Angeles and San Diego papers, which share ownership, were invited to view print-like digital editions online.