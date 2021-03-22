Concern grows for missing British woman last seen in U.S. Virgin Islands

Friends of a missing British woman are growing increasingly desperate now that it's been two weeks since she was last seen in the U.S. Virgin Islands with her boyfriend.

Sarm Heslop, 41, was originally reported missing on March 8 by partner Ryan Bane, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and friends of the Southampton woman, who have created the "Find Sarm" website.

Loved ones are "desperately worried about her as it is uncharacteristic of her to disappear without contact," according to "Find Sarm."

The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating her and asking for any information about her disappearance.

Bane, a 44-year-old American, has told authorities that he and Heslop had gone to bed at about 10 p.m. on March 7 aboard his moored catamaran, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said.

The next morning, Bane said Heslop was gone but that all of her belongings were still on board, Castrodad said.

"It's completely out of character," Heslop's friend Andrew Baldwin told Sky News. "She would not leave her possessions just sat on the boat."

Search-and-rescue efforts at sea and on land have not turned her up.

"We will not give up hope — we are determined to find our friend," "Find Sarm" said in a statement on Sunday.

Bane could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday at publicly listed phone numbers, email and social media accounts for him.