Conflict erupts at Minneapolis, L.A. protests over George Floyd death

For the second day in a row, police in Minneapolis used tear gas during protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by police.

The demonstrations began peacefully, but later rocks and bottles were thrown and police deployed tear gas, NBC affiliate KARE11 of Minneapolis reported.

A standoff between police and some demonstrators occurred near a police precinct Wednesday evening.

It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests.

MPD officers in riot gear decided to come through the backside of the protest as they moved crowds away from Minnehaha Avenue near the Third Precinct. Bangs started immediately and now they have the street blocked off. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/hX0zRIo0Lb — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 27, 2020

A KARE11 reporter livestreaming the protest reported that an AutoZone and a Target had been looted. Video showed the AutoZone with broken windows and spraypaint. One bystander was warning people against damaging a business, saying the establishment had nothing to do with Floyd's death.

Protesters also gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, NBC Los Angeles reported. Aerial video showed a group getting onto a freeway and blocking traffic. At one point, demonstrators surrounded two California Highway Patrol vehicles and appeared to damage at least one of them.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes. The case is under investigation by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Floyd is seen in the video as he is being pinned to the ground: "Please, please, please, I can't breathe."

The four police officers involved in his arrest, which stemmed from a report of a forgery, were fired Tuesday. The officer seen with his knee on Floyd has been identified as Derek Chauvin.

Minneapolis police identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for charges to be filed against the officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck. Police had said Floyd resisted arrest, but Frey said "I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Video of Floyd's death has sparked outrage, including from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who tweeted about it on Tuesday and on Wednesday called it a "tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident, but a part of an ingrained systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in on Wednesday, responding to a question about the deadly encounter: "I'm very sad about that. Very, very sad event."

Trump later tweeted about it and seemed to take credit for the FBI involvement in the case, and writing in part: "My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!"

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told reporters Tuesday morning that he had asked the FBI to get involved in the case "knowing that there could be a question of civil rights."

Bridgett Floyd, Floyd's sister, said on NBC's "TODAY" show Wednesday morning that she wants all of the officers at the scene to be charged with murder.

"They murdered my brother. He was crying for help," she said.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, which represents the department's 800-plus rank-and file officers, asked the public not to rush to judgment before all video can be reviewed and a medical examiner's report is released.