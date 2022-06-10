Connecticut boy, 6, was not burned deliberately, police say

In April, the family of a 6-year-old Connecticut boy said a bully covered a tennis ball with gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at the child's face, leaving him with second- and third-degree burns.

On Friday, Bridgeport police said an investigation found no evidence the boy was injured deliberately.

Authorities reached that conclusion after reviewing video showing four children, ages 6, 7, 8 and 11, playing together in the backyard of a residence on the day of the incident. The youngest children were seen playing with fire and gasoline, according to police.

"There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other," police said in a statement.

The development in the case comes nearly two months after Dominick Krankall was taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital on April 24.

Photos of the boy released shortly after the incident showed his face nearly completely wrapped in bandages. The parts of his face that were visible were swollen.

The boy's sister told NBC New York her brother was playing in the backyard when a "bully called his name and lured him over around the corner."

"In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying, 'Mommy, they lit me on fire,'" the sister, Kayla Deegan, said, according to the news station.

Dominick’s family has not commented on the police department’s findings.

The boy has been released from the hospital, according to police.

"The entire first responder community are praying for his on-going recovery and our continued thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time," authorities said.

While video doesn’t show anyone deliberately hurt the boy, police said their investigation is not over. Additional interviews will be conducted, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kateema Riettie at 203-581-5253 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.