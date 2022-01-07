Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

A Connecticut high school hockey player died after a collision during a game Thursday in Greenwich, officials said.

The student fell on the ice during a game, and another player was unable to stop and collided with the player who had fallen, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said, according to NBC Connecticut and other local media.

The student died of his injury at a hospital, Zuccerella said.

The incident happened during a game between St. Luke’s School in New Canaan and Brunswick School in Greenwich, NBC Connecticut reported.

The student who fell was a St. Luke's player, the station reported.

Brunswick Head of School Thomas W. Philip said “we are devastated” and called it an “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St. Luke’s and have contacted the boy’s family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time,” Philip said in a statement.

He said the school would have no further comment Thursday night out of respect for the family.

“Please keep all concerned in your prayers,” Philip said.

St. Luke’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The student’s identity, age or grade was not released.