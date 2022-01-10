Connecticut high school hockey player's death from game injury ruled an accident

The death of a Connecticut high school hockey player after a collision during a game last week was ruled an accident, according to the state's medical examiner.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Teddy Balkind died of an incised wound of the neck. The cut, from the "skate of other ice skater after falling on ice during game" was an accident, the medical examiner said in an email to NBC News.

The student who collided with Balkind was unable to stop after Balkind fell, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said last week.

Balkind was a sophomore at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, which was playing Brunswick School on Thursday when he was injured.

"Our community is mourning. On Thursday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families," said a statement from St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis.

"St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community," Davis said. The school was closed Friday and opened late with a "special schedule" on Monday.