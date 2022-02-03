Connecticut police union seeks to restore officers suspended over handling of Black women’s deaths

The Connecticut police union representing two officers who recently suspended for the handling of two death investigations, of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, says it will file grievances to have them restored to duty.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim announced Sunday that Detective Kevin Cronin and Detective Angel Llanos were placed on leave in response to public outcry.

Lauren Smith-Fields. Courtesy Darnell Crosland

They were in charge of handling the death investigations of Smith-Fields, 23, and Rawls, 53, both Black women who died Dec. 12 in Bridgeport.

Family members of both women have accused police of not taking the cases seriously and said authorities failed to notify them of their loved ones' deaths.

“It’s regrettable the city has chosen to blame the police," Bridgeport Police Union President Sgt. Brad Seely told NBC Connecticut. "We caution against a rush to judgement until we have all the facts surrounding this case.”

"We will file grievances over the placement of Detectives Llanos and Cronin on administrative leave to restore them back to full duty status," Seely said.

"The Bridgeport police union extends our deepest sympathy and sorrow to the families and friends of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Rawls, whose untimely deaths have brought unimaginable pain."

The police union and a city spokesperson did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

Brenda Lee Rawls. Courtesy Dorothy Rawls

It is not clear if those grievances have been filed yet.

Cronin and Llanos are currently subjects of internal affairs investigations and face disciplinary action “for lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters,” Ganim said Sunday.

The mayor said they were suspended from their duties and would remain on leave until the internal probe and disciplinary cases are completed.

Smith-Fields, 23, was found unresponsive Dec. 12 in her Bridgeport apartment by a man she had met on Bumble, who called police to report that he had awakened to find her unresponsive with a nosebleed.

Last week, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Smith-Fields’ death was an accident resulting from acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.

Rawls, 53, was found dead at a Bridgeport residence the same day as Smith-Fields. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

Their deaths remain under investigation and have been reassigned within the police department.

The police department told NBC Connecticut it plans to create a victim's advocate program to better notify families of a loved ones’ death in response to the backlash.