Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.

Neither the police nor the schools specified what slur was used in the post.

Fairfield Warde High School in Fairfield, Conn. Google Maps

After the Snapchat first appeared on May 7, Fairfield Warde High School sent a letter to parents saying that the school's administration had talked to the families involved.

A second letter was sent the following week, where Principal Paul Cavanna said he addressed the “hateful incident” with students and staff during homeroom. Cavanna said he reviewed state and federal guidelines on race-based discrimination, made counseling available to students, and intended to form a “unity coalition” to proactively address discrimination.

“Finally, please know that incidents of this nature do not define our school,” Cavanna said. “It is the manner in which we respond that will define our school community moving forward.”

Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings also issued a statement to families last week regarding the post, adding that the district will reinforce that “discrimination and racism will not be tolerated” to students.

“As we continue our equity work as a district, we recognize that this is a journey, not a destination,” Cummings said. “There will be missteps along the way, and while we are extremely disturbed by these incidents, they provide learning that can and will inform our work.”