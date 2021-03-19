'The Conners' crew member dies after on-set medical event

A crew member on the "Roseanne" spinoff, "The Conners," suffered a "medical event" on set and died Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the show's production company.

The technical crew member, who has not been identified, was working on Stage 22 of the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles at the time of the "fatal medical event," Werner Media, which produces "The Conners," said.

"He was a much loved member of 'The Conners' and 'Roseanne' families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The ABC show, starring original "Roseanne" cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, is in its third season.

A previous "Roseanne" revival was canceled in response to a racist statement made on Twitter by Roseanne Barr.