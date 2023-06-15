Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted woman at Game 4 of NBA finals

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in the men’s bathroom of the Miami Heat arena following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman, who has not been identified, was allegedly forced into the bathroom by security after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 108-95 on June 9, according to demand letters written by attorney Ariel Mitchell.

A lawyer for McGregor said in a statement to NBC News that “the allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The Miami Heat said it was aware of the allegations and are conducting an investigation. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment,” the team said in a statement. The NBA did not return a request for comment.

McGregor attended the game at Kaseya Center and participated in a skit with the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, to promote a new pain-relief spray.

"Mr. McGregor, aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom, separating her from her friend and trapping her inside with Mr. McGregor and his security guard," Mitchell wrote in three separate letters addressed to McGregor, the Miami Heat and the NBA.

"Once isolated and trapped in the VIP men’s bathroom at the Kaseya Center, security refused to let her exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom," the letters state.

Mitchell said McGregor exited a handicapped stall, "shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her," according to the letters.

The woman was able to get him to stop because she told him she had to use the bathroom, the attorney wrote. When she attempted to use the bathroom, McGregor allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him, the letter state. McGregor then allegedly grabbed the woman, pinned her against the wall and ripped the elastic band on her pants, it said.

The woman repeatedly elbowed McGregor and was able to escape, Mitchell wrote. In her hurry to flee the bathroom, the woman left her purse and had to beg security to return it, according to the letters.

The woman left the venue and contacted law enforcement, Mitchell wrote. The Miami Police Department confirmed it was investigating a report that was filed on Sunday.

The letters accuse the 34-year-old mixed martial artist of sexual assault, battery, unlawful restraint, emotional distress, and kidnapping.

UFC said in a statement it is aware of the allegations against its former star and “will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”