Conor McGregor throws terrible first pitch ahead of Chicago Cubs game

Conor McGregor proved that the only thing he can throw is a punch.

The mixed martial arts star threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.

After taking the mound, the former UFC champion, clad in a tight gray suit, completely misfired his left-handed pitch, which bounced off the wall and nearly hit a fan in the stands.

McGregor joins a list of other celebrities who have infamously thrown inaccurate first pitches. In 2013, singer Carly Rae Jepsen threw a weak pitch straight into the ground. And a year later, rapper 50 Cent threw a ball far wide of the plate.

It isn't the first time McGregor has struggled to throw a ball during a game. In 2018, the 33-year-old fighter attempted, and failed, to properly throw an American football.

In July, the MMA fighter broke his left leg — the same one he leaned on to pitch on Tuesday — after a gruesome defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Talking to Marquee Sports after the errant throw, McGregor called it, "The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field!"

"I'm on the one leg, you can see me based fully on the left leg that was just recently injured," he added. "I'm happy with that, I'm happy with [the pitch]."