Conservative pundit Candace Owens is out at right-wing media outlet Daily Wire, CEO says

Controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens and the Daily Wire have parted ways.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote Friday in a post on X. He did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the move.

Owens joined the Daily Wire in 2021 and hosted a weekday commentary show for the website. Shortly after Boreing’s announcement, Owens confirmed that she is no longer with Daily Wire.

“The rumors are true — I am finally free,” Owens wrote to her 4.8 million followers on X. She added, “There will be many announcements in the weeks to come,” posting emoji of the U.S. flag and a cross. She said fans who “would like to support my work” can visit her website or make a donation to her on the Revv platform.

Owens’s departure from the outlet comes after “months of tensions between her and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro over her promotion of various anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” according to Mediaite.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians, Owens has been increasingly critical of the Israel’s military response in Gaza.

“No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state,” Owens posted on X in November, comments that appeared to be directed at Israel.

Shapiro, a firm supporter of Israel, was seen in a video clip speaking at a private event calling Owens’ “behavior… disgraceful, without a doubt.”

In a post Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League, said, “White supremacist & Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes is praising Candace Owens’ vitriolic antisemitism. It’s hardly surprising, but it does set off alarm bells: When bigoted people come together to push an antisemitic agenda, it adds fuel to the fire of hate.”

In response to the ADL, Owens commented, “I am grateful they have turned their smear merchant guns on me. The world already knows my heart. Their attacks will have the opposite desired effect. Awaken world. Thank you, @adl.”

The description of her show on Daily Wire’s website reads, “Candace Owens holds nothing back in her show as she takes on the political and cultural issues of the day. Featuring deep dives, investigations, and exposés on today’s burning topics. Watch CANDACE OWENS Monday through Friday at 2PM CT.”