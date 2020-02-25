Convicted murderer serving life sentence escapes in Alabama

By Tim Stelloh
Officials are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped in Alabama over the weekend, authorities said.
Daniel Miner, 43, who was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 1994 killing, escaped from a work release center Saturday evening, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday.
The sheriff's office said Miner escaped at roughly 9:30 p.m. from the program near Talladega, in central Alabama.
The state Corrections Department, which operates the work release program, said in an inmate report that Miner was wearing a white prison uniform when he escaped.
Additional details weren't immediately available.