Convicted serial killer on death row dies in Indiana hospital

A convicted serial killer on federal death row died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said.

Joseph Edward Duncan, 58, died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California.

Earlier this year, attorneys revealed in court filings that Duncan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, stage 4 brain cancer, and had brain surgery last October. Duncan declined chemotherapy and radiation, according to court records.

Duncan was convicted of killing three family members from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2005. In addition to those killings, he kidnapped two children from the family's home, Dylan, and Shasta Groene, and tortured them in Montana, killing the boy. Duncan was convicted in federal court for the crimes involving Dylan and Shasta and sentenced to death.

Shasta Groene survived and was rescued after Duncan stopped at a restaurant in Coeur d’Alene and the staff recognized her.

Duncan was later extradited to Southern California and tried for the death of Anthony Martinez, 10, of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan was connected to Martinez’s killing through DNA. He pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

“While I would’ve liked to witness his execution, knowing he is now standing before God being held accountable for what he has done, what he did to my son, and the horrible crimes he committed to others, that’s the real justice,” Anthony’s father, Ernesto Martinez, said in a statement provided by prosecutors.