'Cops' resumes production months after being cancelled by network

“Cops” has resumed production months after the show was dropped by the Paramount Network, police in Washington state announced last week.

In June, the controversial police procedural reality show was cancelled ahead of its 33rd season amid protests over the death of George Floyd and calls for police reform.

A Spokane County Sheriff vehicle on Sept. 16, 2020. Spokane County Sheriff

Production is again underway for the show in Spokane, Washington, where two “Cops” film crews have already ridden with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies, said the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in a press release on Wednesday.

The county has hosted the show previously and has "a longstanding relationship" with Langley Productions, the production company behind the show, the sheriff’s office said.

Although production has resumed in the United States, a spokesperson for Langley Productions told The Hollywood Reporter that the new episodes will only air in international territories to fulfill preexisting commitments. Langley Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

“We are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the “Cops” crews began filming in September and will continue through the first week of November.

“Shows like ("Cops") highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out,” said Sheriff Knezovich in the press release.

“Cops” was cancelled on June 9th after the Paramount Network postponed the premiere of its 33rd season. The move came amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The protests reignited longstanding criticism of shows like "Cops," which detractors have called heavily edited and racially insensitive police propaganda.

Around the same time Paramount Network dropped "Cops," A&E cancelled their hit show “Live PD,” which also followed police around on patrols.