Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Corey Feldman briefly hospitalized, claims he was stabbed by mystery man

Corey Feldman says a mystery man stabbed him, but gave police no description of attacker or weapon.

by Andrew Blankstein and Corky Siemaszko /
Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former child star Corey Feldman was briefly hospitalized early Wednesday with a “laceration” on his abdomen and told police he had been stabbed by a mystery man at a Los Angeles intersection.

Feldman, who roared back into the spotlight with claims that he was the victim of a Hollywood pedophile ring that preyed on young actor, said he was stopped at a light late Tuesday at the intersection of Ventura and Reseda Boulevards when he was attacked, a Los Angeles Police Department source told NBC News.

 Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP file

On Twitter, Feldman described — in all caps — how he was attacked by a man who “OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED BE WITH SOMETHING.”

Feldman said his alleged attacker was one of three men who approached the car. He wrote that he had security with him but they were “DISTRACTED.”

The actor also tweeted that the attack by "THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK" was somehow connected to his blowing the whistle on the purported pedophiles.

"I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED!' he wrote.

The LAPD is investigating Feldman’s claims, the source said.

But the actor, best known for his turns in movies like “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys” and “License to Drive,” did not provide investigators with a description of his alleged attacker nor was a weapon recovered.

Feldman has gone public with claims that older men in the entertainment industry sexually abused him and other child stars in interviews with NBC’s Megyn Kelly and others.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.