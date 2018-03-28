Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Former child star Corey Feldman was briefly hospitalized early Wednesday with a “laceration” on his abdomen and told police he had been stabbed by a mystery man at a Los Angeles intersection.

Feldman, who roared back into the spotlight with claims that he was the victim of a Hollywood pedophile ring that preyed on young actor, said he was stopped at a light late Tuesday at the intersection of Ventura and Reseda Boulevards when he was attacked, a Los Angeles Police Department source told NBC News.

Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP file

On Twitter, Feldman described — in all caps — how he was attacked by a man who “OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED BE WITH SOMETHING.”

Feldman said his alleged attacker was one of three men who approached the car. He wrote that he had security with him but they were “DISTRACTED.”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The actor also tweeted that the attack by "THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK" was somehow connected to his blowing the whistle on the purported pedophiles.

"I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED!' he wrote.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The LAPD is investigating Feldman’s claims, the source said.

But the actor, best known for his turns in movies like “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys” and “License to Drive,” did not provide investigators with a description of his alleged attacker nor was a weapon recovered.

Feldman has gone public with claims that older men in the entertainment industry sexually abused him and other child stars in interviews with NBC’s Megyn Kelly and others.