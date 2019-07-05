Breaking News Emails
By David K. Li
Teenage sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff dispatched Slovenian veteran Polona Hercog, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in third-round action at Wimbledon on Friday.
The 15-year-old, who made international headlines with her first-round upset of her childhood idol Venus Williams, is now just one victory away from the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Her fourth-round opponent will be Romanian Simona Halep on Monday at 5 a.m. ET. Halep is currently the world's No. 6-ranked women's singles player and won last year's French Open.