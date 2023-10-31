Cornell University says suspect who made antisemitic threats is in police custody

Cornell University confirmed Tuesday that a person who made antisemitic threats against Jewish students at the Ivy League school over the weekend has been identified and taken into custody.

"We thank the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their coordination," said Joel M. Malina, vice president for university relations. "We will update the public as we have further details to release."

The threats alarmed students on the university's campus in Ithaca, New York, and put more national attention on the reported rise in antisemitism in the U.S. since the start of the war between Israeli and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Anti-Defamation League said last Tuesday that preliminary data shows a nearly 400% increase in reported incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault since Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people.

In testimony during a Senate hearing Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said antisemitic threats in the U.S. are reaching "historic levels," with the Jewish community "targeted by terrorists really across the spectrum," from "homegrown violent extremists" to "foreign terrorist organizations."

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has likewise stoked fears of Islamophobia spreading across the U.S. and other Western countries.

A New York State Police Department cruiser sits parked at Cornell University's Center for Jewish Living, in Ithaca, N.Y., on Oct 30, 2023. David Bauder / AP

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said last Wednesday that it has recorded nearly 800 complaints and reported bias incidents from Muslims nationwide since Oct. 7.

The organization went on to say that the "actual numbers may be higher, as hate crimes against Muslims in America remain massively underreported."

The threats at Cornell, which the university's president said had specifically named the school's Center for Jewish Living, came after weeks of heated protests and demonstrations over the war at colleges across the country.

In interviews, college students have described an increase in tensions on campus, and in some cases university administrators have been forced to intervene.

Syracuse University, for example, announced earlier Tuesday that an event featuring a “teach-in” lecture from a Middle Eastern studies scholar would be canceled after a faculty member contacted the school with “safety concerns.”

“Syracuse University is not able to confidently ensure the safety of the attendees, the speaker and our whole campus community and, thus, has made the decision that this event will not occur as scheduled today,” the school’s chancellor and president said in a message to the community Tuesday afternoon.

In recent days, images and videos circulating on social media have intensified concerns about other antisemitic threats around college campuses.

In one video uploaded to X, a partially masked man in Harvard Square, near Harvard University, claims he had been ripping down flyers with the faces of people taken hostage by Hamas terrorists and says Jewish people should be "exterminated."

In a statement Tuesday, a Harvard University spokesperson said the incident happened on a city sidewalk in Cambridge and the local police department was "looking into it," adding that the school's police department was "supporting ... as needed."

The university spokesperson said there was "no indication" that the masked man in the video is "a Harvard student or community member."