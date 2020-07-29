Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hundreds of Florida high school graduates and guests who attended a commencement ceremony on Saturday were advised by health officials to self-quarantine for two weeks after one attendee tested positive for the coronavirus.

"An individual who attended the Bayside High School graduation ceremony tested positive shortly after attending," the state Department of Health in Brevard County said in a statement. "We are advising anyone who attended the graduation ceremony to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms for 14 days."

The graduation ceremony for Bayside High School in Palm Bay, about 1 hour and 15 minutes southeast of Orlando, took place on Saturday, and families were notified about the case by the health department on Monday.

Prior to the event, the Brevard County school district issued health and safety protocols for all commencement exercises, including the use of an outdoor venue, mandatory face masks and socially-distanced seating.

Students were also to have their temperatures checked upon arrival and were prohibited from physical contact such as shaking hands when they received their diplomas on stage.

A district spokesperson said she did not have an exact number who attended the event but that each of the nearly 300 students who graduated had two guest tickets and that at least 30 school staff also attended.