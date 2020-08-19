Coronavirus cases reported in fraternity, sorority housing at Auburn, N. Carolina State

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two more universities reported coronavirus cases among students in Greek life housing on Tuesday, one day after Oklahoma State University began its semester with an entire sorority under quarantine.

At Auburn University, a fraternity dorm and one floor of a sorority dorm were put under a two-week quarantine after an undisclosed number of students connected with the housing tested positive for the virus, NBC affiliate WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, reported.

North Carolina State University said it has identified a coronavirus cluster as well as a number of separate cases within the Greek life community, NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh reported.

The cluster, which the state defines as five or more linked cases, was tied to an off-campus housing location in Raleigh.

"Several individuals who have tested positive as part of this cluster have been identified, including some who are NC State students," said a university statement. "Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19."

The school statement said that a party was held at the off campus housing on Aug. 6 and anyone who was at that party is encouraged to follow up with a doctor or student health services.

A university spokesperson said eight members of fraternities and sororities at the school have tested positive for coronavirus, WRAL reported. Since the cases are in six separate fraternities or sororities but not consolidated in one house, those cases are not considered a cluster.

School officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking information about the cluster and the cases related to the fraternities and sororities. But the university reported 27 new positive cases among students as of Wednesday, on top of 41 students who tested positive for the coronavirus between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17.

Auburn University officials did not immediately return NBC News' requests for comment Wednesday. The school on Tuesday announced that masks would be required to be worn both indoors and outdoors while on campus.

On Monday, Oklahoma State University began its semester with the entire Pi Beta Phi sorority under quarantine after 23 members tested positive for the coronavirus.