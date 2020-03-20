Coronavirus: Illinois to issue stay-at-home order for 13 million residents

The governor of Illinois will issue a stay-at-home order, making it the third state to issue such a sweeping mandate, after California and New York, in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, multiple sources told NBC Chicago.
California issued a stay-at-home order Thursday, and New York's governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce the decision for his state at a press conference this afternoon along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The order will become effective Saturday and will be open-ended, sources said.
Illinois, with a population of around 13 million, had 422 confirmed cases and four deaths, as of Friday morning. The first death was announced on Tuesday and was a woman in her 60s who had an underlying health condition, according to NBC Chicago.
Pritzker announced three more deaths on Thursday.
The state's stay-at-home order will come less than 24 hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued such an order, which went into effect Thursday night and will remain in place until further notice.
The California order asks that residents only leave their homes when necessary.
"Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together," Newsom said in a tweet.
In California, which has a population of around 40 million, the virus has infected more than 1,000 people and killed at least 19.
Shortly before Newsom's announcement, Los Angeles County ordered people to stay home except for essential needs or jobs. It also told indoor shopping malls and nonessential retail businesses to close.
San Francisco and surrounding counties had previously issued stay-at-home orders. Newsom said the statewide order will be consistent with the local orders and places like grocery and convenience stores, delivery restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundromats will stay open.
New York also rolled out its new mandate on Friday. In addition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ordering all nonessential businesses to cease operating outside the home, he put new requirements in place for people over 70 or with underlying health conditions to avoid public transportation and stay home except for solitary exercise.
The requirements also urge New Yorkers to practice social distancing and to stay in their homes as much as possible.
“Your actions can affect my health, that is where we are," Cuomo said at a Friday press conference.