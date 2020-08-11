Coronavirus kills three people affiliated with same Florida school

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Florida mother died from COVID-19 this week, less than a month after her 19-year-old son was also claimed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The deaths of Jacqueline and Jordan Byrd have taken a particularly hard toll on employees at Fort Braden School, about 15 miles west of the state capital of Tallahassee, Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley told NBC News.

Jordan Byrd was a part-time custodian at that grades K-8 campus and Jacqueline Byrd, 55, had once been employed at that same school, according to Petley.

Jacqueline Byrd died on Monday and her son on July 19.

"To my heart I will definitely miss you‼️ You and Jordan Byrd have both left me," brother and son Jacary Byrd wrote on Facebook on Monday. "I know that you both are having a good time in the Lord. Mommy I will definitely miss you."

One week after Jordan Byrd passed away, the mother of his girlfriend also lost her life to COVID-19. Karen Bradwell, 53, had been the director of after-school programs at Fort Braden School.

"This just shows how this is spreading throughout our community," Petley said.