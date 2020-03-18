Coronavirus: NYC mayor slams Nets over testing, Trump weighs in

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ripped the Brooklyn Nets after the team announced three of its players who showed no symptoms were tested for the coronavirus. The three were among four players who tested positive for the virus, the team said.
"We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested," de Blasio tweeted Tuesday. "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."
President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday when he was asked about who gets priority in testing for the virus.
NBC's Peter Alexander asked the president at a news conference if professional athletes should get expedited testing.
"No, I wouldn’t say so," the president said. "But perhaps that’s the story of life. That does happen on occasion, and I’ve noticed where people have been tested fairly quickly. "
Mayor de Blasio's criticism of the Nets came less than 20 minutes after the team disclosed four Nets players tested positive for coronavirus, including three who showed no symptoms.
The Nets did not immediately respond to an NBC News inquiry Wednesday into specifics about how many in the franchise were tested and by what laboratory.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass also defended the league's teams getting coronavirus tests in a statement Wednesday.
"Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players' contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus," Bass said.
The announcement that Nets players who were asymptomatic were tested added fire to larger concerns over unequal access to testing as the virus spreads.
About 58,000 tests for coronavirus had been conducted across the nation as of Wednesday afternoon, according to The Covid Tracking Project. The U.S. population is over 320 million.
New York City Department of Health guidelines state that it "strongly recommends against testing persons with mild illness who can be safely managed at home, unless a diagnosis may impact patient management."
The Nets said in Tuesday's statement that all players and members of the team's travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the franchise's medical staff.
Kevin Durant, one of the league's biggest stars, is one of the four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Tuesday.
"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," said Durant, who described himself as feeling fine. "We’re going to get through this."
He was among the three who were asymptomatic, according to The Athletic.
Last Wednesday, the NBA abruptly suspended its season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons were also revealed to have tested positive last week for the coronavirus.
There were more than 6,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S, and at least 112 people had died in the outbreak by early Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,382 people had tested positive in New York State, an increase of more than 800 since Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. In New York City, 1,339 people have tested positive.