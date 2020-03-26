Coronavirus outbreak diverts Navy aircraft carrier to Guam, all 5,000 aboard to be tested

The number of infected sailors has risen sharply — from initial reports of three to "dozens" as of Thursday, officials said.
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Philippine Sea on March 18, 2020.Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh / U.S. Navy

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Mosheh Gains and Janelle Griffith

The Navy says an outbreak of coronavirus aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific has forced it to divert to Guam, where all 5,000 aboard will undergo testing.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt remains "operationally capable," according to the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

"Sailors flown off the ship are doing fine, none required hospitalization — mild aches and pains, sore throats," Modly said Thursday at a Pentagon press briefing, adding they were "in quarantine now on Guam."

Other officials said the number of infected sailors has risen sharply — from initial reports of three to "dozens" as of Thursday.

The carrier is the first U.S. Navy ship to have a reported an outbreak while at sea. About 800 test kits are aboard and more were being delivered, Modly said.

Mosheh Gains

Mosheh Gains is a Pentagon producer for NBC News.

Image: Janelle GriffithJanelle Griffith

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 