The State Department is expected to raise the Global Travel Advisory to Level 4: Do Not Travel, citing the coronavirus pandemic, two U.S. officials with knowledge told NBC News.
The guidance comes as Americans traveling in countries abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak.
Politico first reported the change.
It was less than one week ago, the State Department raised the global travel advisory to level 3, Reconsider travel.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Sean Hannity of FOX News on Wednesday that the State Department is doing everything they can to protect American citizens all across the world.
“We know of students that are in Peru, some other travelers that are there as well. There are other countries, too, where those countries have shut down their airports. We are working to try and solve problems for each of those American citizens,” said Pompeo. “We’re going to do everything we can to get every American home safely.
The State Department has not yet responded to NBC News request for comment.