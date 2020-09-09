Coronavirus testing at Boston lab suspended after nearly 400 false positives

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Boston lab suspended coronavirus testing after an investigation uncovered nearly 400 false positive COVID-19 results.

Orig3n, a biotechnology company which counts dozens of nursing homes as its clients, ceased testing on Aug. 8 at the request of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The suspension came days after state health officials became aware of an unusually high number of positive coronavirus tests.

An investigation found that there were at least 383 inaccurate positive results from the lab that, upon re-testing, came back as negative.

On August 27, the MDPH said it notified Orig3n they had been cited with "three significant certification deficiencies that put patients at immediate risk of harm."

"The Boston lab is required to respond with a written plan of correction, and if action is not taken it can face sanctions," a health department spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

The health department said roughly 60 nursing homes either still are or have been clients of Orig3n.

One of the nursing homes that did receive false positive results was the North Hill Nursing Home in Needham, Massachusetts, according to NBC Boston. The nursing home did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday by NBC News.

Cindy Dietor, whose 99-year-old cousin lives at the center, said she was shocked about the mix-up. "I think the testing has been wretched," she told NBC Boston. "I think when you're connected with a nursing home you have to do everything right."

Dietor said for nearly two weeks family members were not allowed to see residents of the nursing home as re-testing was conducted.

In addition to working with Massachusetts nursing homes, the facility also partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. In a statement on Wednesday, the department said it will sever ties with Orig3n in following news of the false positives.

"After NC DHHS became aware of concerns about the vendor from the Massachusetts Department of Health, a stop order was issued for the contract with Orig3n and all labs collected in the final week of events were instead processed by NC DHHS," the spokesperson said.

The Massachusetts health department said its investigation found that Orig3n failed to provide management and direction, lacked proper testing materials, and did not document daily sanitization practices.

Orig3n, which was allowed to begin COVID-19 testing in April, has until Sept. 14 to provide a written plan of correction, the health department said.

The laboratory did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday, but told NBC Boston, "We understand the critical importance of speed and precision of COVID-19 testing, and we're committed to providing accurate, timely results for our clients."

The scale of Orig3n's erroneous testing remains unclear, according to The Boston Globe, since state health officials did not re-test every sample the facility processed. The lab's chief executive, Robin Smith, told the outlet that Orig3n processed "tens of thousands" of coronavirus tests over the past 90 days for clients across the country.